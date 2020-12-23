Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. 3,633,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,691,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

