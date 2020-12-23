Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

FT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.31.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

