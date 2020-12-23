Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
FT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.31.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
