FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.60. FreightCar America shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 199,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FreightCar America by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

