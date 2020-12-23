FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.37). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

