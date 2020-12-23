FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

MRNA opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,059,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,344. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

