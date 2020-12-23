FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chemung Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

CHMG stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

