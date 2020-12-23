FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $361.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

