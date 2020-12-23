GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 24,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 34,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.76. The company has a market capitalization of £38.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.33.

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) Company Profile (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

