GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Trading Up 0.1%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 470,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 279,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.