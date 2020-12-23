Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,146 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,514,118 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 270.06 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

