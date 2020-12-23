Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $335.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

