HD Supply Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the average volume of 239 put options.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,818,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,179,000 after acquiring an additional 196,536 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,094,000 after acquiring an additional 835,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,294,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,159 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 601,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

