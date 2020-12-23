Hive (HIVE) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Hive has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $47.70 million and $2.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,957,015 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

