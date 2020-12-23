HM Payson & Co. Acquires 2,185 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,542 shares of company stock worth $21,054,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.