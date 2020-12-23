HM Payson & Co. Acquires 484 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

FRC opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

