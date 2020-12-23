HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 935.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 461.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,817,000 after buying an additional 244,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock valued at $102,286,836 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $640.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $695.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

