HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $152.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

