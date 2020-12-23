HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 626.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $12,513,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $170.15.

