HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $713.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $722.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.