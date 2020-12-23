Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.85. Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 4,382,629 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.51.

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

