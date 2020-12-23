Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $28.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $85,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

