Hydro (HYDRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,426.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, Bittrex and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $29,426.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinEx, IDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

