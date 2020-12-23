Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.