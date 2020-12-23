Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Buys 1,561 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.