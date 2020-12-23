Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

HON opened at $207.94 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

