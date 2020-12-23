Insider Buying: Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) insider James (Jim) Askew acquired 120,000 shares of Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$108,600.00 ($77,571.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.28.
About Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX)
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.