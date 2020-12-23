Insider Buying: Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) insider James (Jim) Askew acquired 120,000 shares of Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$108,600.00 ($77,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.28.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

