Insider Buying: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Buys 1,630,434 Shares of Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

