Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells 1,722 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 591,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

