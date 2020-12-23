Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $43.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $166.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.38 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $241.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.