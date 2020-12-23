INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Hits $10.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

