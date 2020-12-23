Investors Buy Large Volume of Akoustis Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 732 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

AKTS stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $480.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,852 shares of company stock worth $2,247,448. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

