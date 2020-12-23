Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,219 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,747% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

TENB opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at $52,343,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,469,265.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,084.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

