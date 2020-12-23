Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 7,505,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 3,134,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Get Invitae alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,542 shares of company stock worth $21,054,771 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Invitae by 36.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.