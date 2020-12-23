InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 16.7%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,249,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 152,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah; and PX property comprising 126 claims located in Utah.

