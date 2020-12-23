IOST Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, IOST has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $78.85 million and $34.07 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00322383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Coineal, Zebpay, IDEX, Bitrue, ABCC, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Binance, Hotbit, Livecoin, BigONE, Bithumb, DDEX, OTCBTC, Koinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, BitMax, Bitkub, CoinBene, GOPAX, DragonEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, CoinZest, BitMart, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

