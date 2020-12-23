iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.43. 123,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 192,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.