Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Marcus D. Tom Sells 137 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Marcus D. Tom sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $12,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,723.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

