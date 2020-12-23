Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.17.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.