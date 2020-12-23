John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Polly B. Kawalek Sells 3,857 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE JBT opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $129.73.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

