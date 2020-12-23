John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,750 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $3,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 494.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

