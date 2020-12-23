Karen Akinsanya Sells 13,377 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,070,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

