Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.63

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.63 ($10.15) and last traded at €8.23 ($9.68), with a volume of 714005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.41 ($9.89).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.55.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

