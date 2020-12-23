Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

