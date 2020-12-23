Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.16

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 6467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLYCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.