Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 5.9%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.48. 349,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 295,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $620.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

