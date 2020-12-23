LATOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $15.84 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $12,846.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00332801 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

