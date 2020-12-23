Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -61.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

