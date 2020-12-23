(LIQ.TO) (TSE:LIQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of (LIQ.TO) (TSE:LIQ) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 106,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

(LIQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LIQ)

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

