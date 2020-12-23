LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Trading Down 0.2%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

