LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 585,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 496,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.29. The company has a market capitalization of £46.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00.

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers LoopUp, a remote meetings solution that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. The company also provides telephony and conferencing services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.